Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $110.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

