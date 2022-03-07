Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $391,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 218.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 152.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 90.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 million, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

