Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

