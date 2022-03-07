Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $413.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

