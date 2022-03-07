SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

