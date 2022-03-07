Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 673,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.62 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

