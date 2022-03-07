SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.64

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.64 and last traded at $126.64, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

