Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SBSAA stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.