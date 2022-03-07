Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) to post $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. Southwest Gas reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.32. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

