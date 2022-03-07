Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $210.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

