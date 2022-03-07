Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 189 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.12 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

