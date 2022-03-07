Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

