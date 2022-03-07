Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 168,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

