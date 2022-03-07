Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

