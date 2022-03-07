Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 637.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ventas by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

