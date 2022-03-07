SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys $149,355.50 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,018,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861,680. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

