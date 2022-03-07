Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.