Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.