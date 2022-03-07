SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $197,000 in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

BATS:QDEC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.