SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $74,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

