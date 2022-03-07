SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 397,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vodafone Group by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

