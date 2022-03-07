SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

