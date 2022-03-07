SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 177 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

