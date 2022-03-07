SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,142 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $45.89 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

