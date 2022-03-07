Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.57. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

