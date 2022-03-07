Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,324.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,324 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,324.50 ($17.77), with a volume of 91022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.62).

SMIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,555.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,488. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,779.43).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

