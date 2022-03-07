Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

