Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

