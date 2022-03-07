Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during trading hours on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.