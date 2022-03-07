SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 876 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $167,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SITM opened at $176.77 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.73.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

