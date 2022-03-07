SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $126.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $120.64 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $509.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.47 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $531.96 million, with estimates ranging from $504.49 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

