Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 893,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

