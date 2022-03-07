Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

