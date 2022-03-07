Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $3,923,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signify Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 302,278.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 256,937 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.