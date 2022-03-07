Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $3,923,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signify Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 302,278.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 256,937 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $179,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.