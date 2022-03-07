Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock traded down $15.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,191. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.