Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.27). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 287,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,845. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

