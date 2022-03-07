SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $527,790.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 253.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,398.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.57 or 0.06608525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.31 or 0.00730008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00068605 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00202313 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

