Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declines By 38.8%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 958.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 100,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 3,363,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89. Vontier has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

