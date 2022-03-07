Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Decreases By 23.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Ushio has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $20.17.
About Ushio (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.