Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Decreases By 23.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Ushio has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

