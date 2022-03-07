Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Rises By 48.6%

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 608,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.