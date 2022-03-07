Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Grows By 50.4%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TTEK opened at $159.97 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,001. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

