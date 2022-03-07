Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Grows By 42.8%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,263,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 5,087,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,527.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TELDF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.82) to €3.30 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.