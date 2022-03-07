Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Decreases By 18.6%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

