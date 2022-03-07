Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Expands By 33.3%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

