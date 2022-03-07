Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Grows By 50.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,370. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

