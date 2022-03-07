Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Expands By 50.0%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SZZLU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.