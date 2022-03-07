Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Increases By 32.1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.68. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

