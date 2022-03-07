Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Increases By 32.1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.68. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
About Precision Optics (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Optics (PEYE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.