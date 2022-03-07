Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 18.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 575,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.