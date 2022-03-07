Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Increases By 30.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 195,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

