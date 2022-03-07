Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Decreases By 21.2%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,348,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 445,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

NYSE NSL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.