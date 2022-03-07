Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Grows By 33.3%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NKG opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

